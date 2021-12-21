Aishwarya Rai Back In Mumbai After Grilling Over Alleged Forex Violations

The ED recorded the statement of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Monday night after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers leak case.

The ED on Monday questioned the actor for nearly five hours in the case.

She deposed before the investigators following the summons issued by the federal agency against her to join the probe.

The ED recorded the statement of the 48-year-old actor in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. She had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation.

The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sources in the agency informed that Aishwarya Rai was summoned earlier too but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times.

