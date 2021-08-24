Temporary Relief For Airtel From Supreme Court Over Videocon Dues

Bharti Airtel had challenged the payment of Videocon's pending dues in Supreme Court.

In a temporary relief for Bharti Airtel, the Supreme Court today told the government the telecom giant's bank guarantees will not be encashed for three weeks over not paying Videocon's dues.

Videocon had to pay Rs 1,376 crore to the Department of Telecommunications as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. In 2016, Bharti Airtel sealed a Rs 4,428 crore deal to purchase spectrum owned by Videocon Telecommunications in six circles -- Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (East), UP (West) and Gujarat.

Later, the Department of Telecom sought payment of the dues from Bharti Airtel.

Today, the telecom giant told the top court that the AGR dues were "the liability of Videocon and not Airtel's". "The demand raised by the Department of Telecom is not valid as it pertains to Videocon's liability," Senior Advocate Shyam Diwan - representing the firm - told the court.

The Supreme Court replied, "We are not going to review our earlier verdict".

A three-judge bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah then told the Telecom Department, "Hold your hands for two weeks and you (DoT) will not invoke bank guarantees." While Bharti Airtel asked for a month's time, an agreement was finally reached for three weeks.