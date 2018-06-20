'Harsh Lesson For Shoaib And Gaganjot': Airtel Hits Back On 'Bigotry' Row

Pooja Singh, a management professional, had complained about an Airtel service engineer.

@airtelindia pathetic Airtel DTH customer service.I raised complaint for reinstallation of DHT.but assigned service engineer miss behaved with me. His words are "Tum Phone Rakho Dobara call mt krna " his number is+91 79-85195094. This is how Airtel is looting it's customer. — Pooja Singh (@pooja303singh) June 18, 2018

Hey, I most definitely appreciate you reaching out here! We'll take a closer look into that & get back shortly with more information. Thank you, Shoaib — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) June 18, 2018

Dear Shohaib, as you're a Muslim and I have no faith in your working ethics because Kuran may have different version for customer service, thus requesting you to assign a Hindu representative for my request. Thanks — Pooja Singh (@pooja303singh) June 18, 2018

Hi Pooja! As discussed, please let me know what days & time frames work best for you so we can talk. Further, please share an alternate number so that I can assist you further with this. Thank you, Gaganjot — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) June 18, 2018