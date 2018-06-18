Woman Asks Airtel For 'Hindu Representative'. Twitter Outraged

Pooja Singh, a management professional, had complained about an Airtel service engineer

Dear Shohaib, as you're a Muslim and I have no faith in your working ethics because Kuran may have different version for customer service, thus requesting you to assign a Hindu representative for my request. Thanks - Pooja Singh 🇮🇳 (@pooja303singh) June 18, 2018

Dear @Airtel_Presence this conversation is genuine (I've seen the timeline myself). I refuse to pay another penny to a company that condones such blatant bigotry. I'm beginning the process of porting my number to another service provider & canceling my DTH & Broadband. pic.twitter.com/BZxJOaEsN6 - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 18, 2018

Correct response. The best way to handle this despicable entity is to hurt it where it hurts most - financially. Let us appeal to all in our individual circles of friends and acquaintances (our individual network) to port out of Airtel and on to the competition. - Shantiveer Kaul (@ShantiveerKaul) June 18, 2018

Sorry but I condemn your extreme prejudice which is a manifestation of your unfounded hatred towards Muslims! What if Shoaib is a good human like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam? Moreover at a corporate call centre its company's policies which is followed!https://t.co/tINblfvooe - DarkKnight (@Nair008Nair) June 18, 2018

This is among the most despicable things I have read on Twitter. I hope @Twitter@TwitterIndia bam this user for bigotry. Unbelievable! You can't allow this @Airtel_Presence - Liberal & proud! (@ohiswear) June 18, 2018