Woman Asks Airtel For "Hindu Representative". Twitter Outraged

Airtel, responding to the angry posts on Pooja Singh's tweet, said: "We absolutely do not differentiate between customers, employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion."

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 18, 2018 22:27 IST
117 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Asks Airtel For 'Hindu Representative'. Twitter Outraged

Pooja Singh, a management professional, had complained about an Airtel service engineer

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Airtel accepted a woman's request for a Hindu customer service person
  2. The telecom company was trolled after the incident on Twitter
  3. Among those who called out was former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Telecom giant Airtel was trolled today after it accepted a woman's outrageous request for a Hindu customer service person. The exchange on Twitter enraged users. Among those who called out the company was former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said he wouldn't "pay another penny to the company".

Airtel, responding to the angry posts, said in a statement: "We absolutely do not differentiate between customers, employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion."

The woman, whose Twitter handle declares her as a management professional, a "Proud Indian" and a "Proud Hindu", had complained about a service engineer. Within minutes, her exchange with Airtel was in wide circulation.
 
It was Airtel's last tweet, signed off by "Gaganjot" that infuriated customers.

Some tagged various service providers with requests to port out their numbers and received immediate response.
 
Many Twitter users condemned the customer over her prejudice.
 
Twitter was slammed for allowing such exchanges. Some requested it to ban the woman's account.
 
After a stream of such messages, Airtel made amends.

Comments
"At Airtel, we do not differentiate between customers or our employees/partners on the basis of caste or religion. If a customer contacts us again for an ongoing service issue then the first available service executive responds in the interest of time. We request everyone not to misinterpret and give it unnecessary religious colour. The said customer has been responded to."

Some users cited an instance when a customer complained to Ola cabs about a Muslim driver. Ola responded saying "Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AirtelMuslim

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................