Airport Authority Asked To Submit Plan To Operate Sri Lankan Airport

Sri Lanka's Mattala Airport has the capacity to handle one million passengers a year

Sri Lanka has asked the Airport Authority of India to submit its business plan for operating the country's loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in southern Hambantota, Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told his country's parliament today.



The minister's remarks came in response to the Opposition's question asking the government to disclose the details of the deal.



The $210 million facility, 241-km south-east of Colombo, is dubbed the "world's emptiest airport".



The airport was officially opened in March 2013. The only international flight operating from there was halted in May due to recurrent losses and flight safety issues.



Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority will enter into a joint venture agreement to operate the airport, named after former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in his home district.



The Mattala Airport was built with high interest commercial loans from China.



"We asked for proposals to operate this loss making airport," Mr de Silva said when the AAI came forward with a 70-30 per basis joint venture.



"They have to give us the business plan, how many flights they would bring in, which Indian airlines would service this airport," he said.



