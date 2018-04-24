Aircraft Gifted by BJP? Lawmaker Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Join Indian Air Force

A large fleet of Dakota DC-3 served in the IAF till 1988. It was one of the most versatile transport aircraft of its time.
The aircraft was obtained from scrap in 2011 and was restored to flying condition in the UK by Chandrasekhar for gifting it to the IAF.
The Chief of Air Staff ceremonially accepted the aircraft into the force from Chandrasekhar on February 13 this year, the IAF said in a statement.
The IAF also signed a contract with Reflight Airworks Ltd London for upgrading its navigational systems.
Comments
It will reach Jamnagar on April 25 and the induction ceremony of Dakota VP-905 is scheduled to take place on May 4 at Air Force Station Hindan.