Aircel-Maxis Case: Complete Investigation In 3 Months, Probe Agency Told

Supreme Court had in March given Enforcement Directorate 6 months to complete the investigation

The Supreme Court today extended by three months the deadline given to the Enforcement Directorate or ED to complete the investigation in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the investigation should be completed in three months.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, said the agency needs around two-three months to complete the probe as it needs to confront some accused with several e-mails.

The Supreme Court had in March given the Enforcement Directorate a six-month deadline to complete the investigation in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

