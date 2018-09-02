AirAsia Plane Diverted To Hyderabad Over Smoke Warning

The flight which landed in Hyderabad around 9.30 pm Saturday. (Representational)

A smoke warning forced an AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru to make an unscheduled landing at the airport in Hyderabad, but it turned out to be a 'fake' alert, the airline and airport sources said Sunday.

The flight which landed in Hyderabad around 9.30 pm Saturday left for its destination around 12.30 am after an inspection showed it was a spurious warning, airport sources said.

"AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru experienced a cargo smoke warning. As a result the crew elected to divert to Hyderabad, the nearest airport as per laid down procedures," a spokesperson of the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft left for Bengaluru after a thorough inspection confirmed the warning to be 'spurious', the statement added.