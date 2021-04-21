Air Pollution Costs Indian Businesses 95 Billion Dollars Every Year, Says Study

If Delhi fails to clean its toxic air, the IT sector could lose more than $2.5 every year, study warned

Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion every year, or 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, and cuts annual consumer spending by $22 billion, according to a study released on Thursday.

Every year, higher pollution levels shave off $1.3 billion from IT sector in lost productivity, said the study by industry group CII; Clean Air Fund, a charity; and consulting firm Dalberg.

If Delhi fails to clean its toxic air, the booming IT sector could lose more than $2.5 every year, the study warned.

Delhi is the world's most polluted capital, and India is home to 35 of the world's 50 most polluted cities.

