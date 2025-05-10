India Improves Ranking In 2025 Pollution Report; Pakistan, Bangladesh Still Worst

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India drops from third to fifth in global pollution rankings slightly. Pakistan and Bangladesh remain among world's most polluted countries. Iceland, New Zealand, and Finland maintain clean air.

A recent IQAir report highlights the persistent challenge of air pollution globally, with South Asia continuing to bear the brunt of the crisis. While India showed a slight improvement in its ranking, Pakistan and Bangladesh remain among the world's most polluted countries.

Air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), contributes to one in nine deaths worldwide and is linked to serious health conditions like heart disease, asthma, and cancer. The report reveals a growing divide in air quality, with regions like South Asia and parts of Africa experiencing worsening pollution due to urbanisation, industrial activity, and climate factors.

According to the 2024-25 IQAir report, Bangladesh ranks second, and Pakistan ranks third among the most polluted countries. Pakistan's average PM2.5 level reached an alarming 73.7 µg/m³, underscoring the region's struggle with severe air pollution.

India, however, saw a slight improvement, dropping from third to fifth place. The country's average PM2.5 concentration decreased from 54.4 µg/m³ in 2023 to 50.6 µg/m³ in the current report.

In contrast, countries like Iceland, New Zealand, and Finland have managed to maintain remarkably clean air, thanks to strong environmental policies and sustainable practices. These nations not only protect their citizens' health but also offer cleaner, greener environments.

The IQAir report underscores the need for continued efforts to address air pollution, particularly in regions like South Asia. As the world aspires to cleaner environments, countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh must prioritise sustainable practices and environmental policies to mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution.