Air Marshal NS Dhillon Appointed Strategic Forces Command Chief

Fighter pilot Air Marshal NS Dhillon on Saturday was appointed the new Strategic Forces Command Chief.

The Strategic Forces Command looks after the strategic nuclear arsenal of the country.

Born in 1961, Air Marshal Dhillon was brought up in Dhand village near Amritsar.

Air Marshall Dhillon graduated from the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla in Pune. He also attended Defence Services Staff College in Wellington Cantonment and National Defence College in New Delhi.

