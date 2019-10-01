Air Marshal HS Arora Takes Charge As Vice Chief Of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff today.

Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff today.

Air Marshal Arora was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1981.

He has a vast experience of operational flying on modern and legacy fighters in the IAF inventory.

Before taking over as Vice Chief of the IAF, he was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command at Gandhinagar.

Air Marshal Arora has held various key positions in the IAF, including posts of director general (inspection and safety) and director general of air operations.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.