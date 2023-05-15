Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Over As Deputy Chief Of Air Staff

The Air Officer has also been the Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command. (File)

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday took over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, according to the Minister of Defence. Ashutosh Dixit, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was Commissioned in the fighter stream on December 6 in 1986.

"He is a graduate of the Staff Course, Bangladesh and National Defence College, New Delhi," the ministry said.

Mr Dixit is a qualified flying instructor as well as an experimental test pilot, with over 3,300 hours of flying experience on fighter, trainer and transport aircraft.

He participated in operations 'Safed Sagar' and 'Rakshak'.

Air Marshal Dixit commanded a Mirage 2,000 Squadron, a frontline fighter base in the Western sector, as well as a premier fighter training base.

"He has earlier served as Principle Director of Air Staff Requirement, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) & Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters," it added.

The Air Officer has also been the Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and was Senior Air Staff Officer, at South Western Air Command prior to taking over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

