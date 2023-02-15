Air India's Fleet Versus Major Indian And International Carriers

India, the world's fastest growing aviation market, has seen increased competition with a number of domestic and international carriers adding flights and destinations across the country.

Air India on Tuesday placed landmark orders for 470 jetliners from Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group.

The orders include 400 narrowbody jets and 70 widebodies.

The fleet expansion plans come after Tata Group in November announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.

The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India's position as the country's largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after leader IndiGo. The new planes are expected to help Air India take on IndiGo and win back international traffic from airlines like Emirates.

Here are the fleet sizes of the major Indian airlines and foreign carriers versus Air India's.

AIR INDIA'S COMBINED NARROWBODY PLANES VS OTHER DOMESTIC CARRIERS

Airline Maker

Airbus Boeing

Model & No. Of Planes Model & No. Of

Planes

A319 A320 A321 B737

Air India 20 36 14

Vistara 40 6 5

Air India 24

Express

AirAsia 28

India

IndiGo 175 68

SpiceJet 59

GoFirst 57

AIR INDIA'S COMBINED WIDEBODIES VS OTHER INTERNATIONAL CARRIERS

Airline Maker

Airbus Boeing

Model & No. Of Planes Model & No. Of Planes

A330 A340 A350 A380 B777 B787 B747

Air India 17 27

Vistara 3

Emirates 118 134

Qatar 14 53 10 61 37

Airways

Singapore 61 17 31 15

Airlines

Lufthansa 25 34 17 14 27

Saudia 32 33 18

Etihad 5 4 19 39

Oman Air 7 9

Sri Lankan 12

Airways

Gulf Air 7

