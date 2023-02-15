Air India's Fleet Versus Major Indian And International Carriers

India, the world's fastest growing aviation market, has seen increased competition with a number of domestic and international carriers adding flights and destinations across the country.
Air India on Tuesday placed landmark orders for 470 jetliners from Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group.
The orders include 400 narrowbody jets and 70 widebodies.
The fleet expansion plans come after Tata Group in November announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.
The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India's position as the country's largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after leader IndiGo. The new planes are expected to help Air India take on IndiGo and win back international traffic from airlines like Emirates.
Here are the fleet sizes of the major Indian airlines and foreign carriers versus Air India's.
AIR INDIA'S COMBINED NARROWBODY PLANES VS OTHER DOMESTIC CARRIERS
Airline Maker
Airbus Boeing
Model & No. Of Planes Model & No. Of
Planes
A319 A320 A321 B737
Air India 20 36 14
Vistara 40 6 5
Air India 24
Express
AirAsia 28
India
IndiGo 175 68
SpiceJet 59
GoFirst 57
AIR INDIA'S COMBINED WIDEBODIES VS OTHER INTERNATIONAL CARRIERS
Airline Maker
Airbus Boeing
Model & No. Of Planes Model & No. Of Planes
A330 A340 A350 A380 B777 B787 B747
Air India 17 27
Vistara 3
Emirates 118 134
Qatar 14 53 10 61 37
Airways
Singapore 61 17 31 15
Airlines
Lufthansa 25 34 17 14 27
Saudia 32 33 18
Etihad 5 4 19 39
Oman Air 7 9
Sri Lankan 12
Airways
Gulf Air 7
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)