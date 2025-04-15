Air India's Chennai-Delhi Flight Delayed, Passengers Deboarded After Hour

An Air India flight from Chennai to Delhi was delayed for nearly five hours on Tuesday, with passengers alleging that they were made to deboard the flight after waiting for an hour on the aircraft.

A passenger said the staff told them that the flight, AI 2836, which was scheduled to take off at 11:20 am, was delayed due to a "technical snag".

The staff was waiting for a part to come from Delhi, the passenger said, adding that there were about 180 flyers on board.

In a post on X, Air India said the flight was "delayed due to operational reasons" and would be departing shortly.

"Our team is trying their best to minimize the inconvenience caused. Requesting your patience in this regard," it said in a reply to a passenger who complained about the delay.

the flight is delayed due to operational reasons and will be departing shortly. Our team is trying their best to minimize the inconvenience caused. Requesting your patience in this regard. — Air India (@airindia) April 15, 2025

The flight is currently scheduled to depart for Delhi -- which last week witnessed chaotic scenes as more than 450 flights were delayed and many others were cancelled due to congestion after a dust storm - at 4 pm.

The flight, which was initially scheduled to land at 2:15 pm, is now expected to arrive in the national capital around 7 pm.