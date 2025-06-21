Air India Starts Releasing Interim Compensation Of Rs 25 Lakh To Crash Victims, Survivors

Air India on Saturday said it has started releasing the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the victims and survivors of the June 12 plane crash.

The airline said a team of trained psychologists and doctors has been deployed in Ahmedabad to provide trauma counselling and psychological support to the affected families or individuals.

The team of medical personnel, including nurses and a pharmacist, has been deployed to address ongoing or emerging health needs, Air India said in a statement.

"The interim compensation began being released from 20 June, with three families having received payments so far, and the remaining claims being processed," Air India said.

The airline had on June 14 announced that it would provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh or approximately GBP 21,500 to the families of each of the victims and survivors of the airline's Boeing 787-8 plane crash in Ahmedabad to help address immediate financial needs.

This is in addition to the compensation of Rs 1 crore announced by the parent company, Tata Sons.

Air India said a centralised helpdesk, active since June 15, has been assisting families in processing claims for the interim compensation.

This single-window system ensures faster documentation and helps initiate compensation procedures promptly, it stated.

Air India said it has also been reaching out to those who were injured and the families of those who lost their lives on the ground to initiate the compensation process for them.

The families are also being assisted, including during DNA identification, the airline said, adding that when the bodies are released by the hospital, at least one caregiver accompanies each family to facilitate the transportation as well as funerals, while ensuring the dignity and utmost respect for the victims and their loved ones.

Families are also being provided other comprehensive financial assistance during this difficult time, covering travel, accommodation, medical and funeral expenses, with additional needs addressed promptly, Air India added.

