Air India Set To Launch Direct Amritsar To Patna Flight From October 27

In its final leg, the flight will depart Kolkata at 7:40 pm and land at Patna at 8:40 pm (File)

To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Air India is set to launch a direct flight from Amritsar to Patna starting October 27.

"The flight, connecting Harmandir Sahib with Takht Sri Patna Sahib, is a tribute to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji," Air India said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The flight, operated by the 162-seater A320neo aircraft, will take off from Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport at Amritsar at 2:55 pm and land at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna at 5:05 pm.

It will also be leaving Patna at 10:55 am to reach Amritsar at 1:15 pm on every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

"The flight will fulfil a long-standing desire of the Sikh pilgrims to have a direct air link between the two venerated Takhts at Amritsar and Patna. While the Golden Temple at Amritsar has always been a popular tourist draw, the Gurudwara at Patna Sahib is also a sacred pilgrimage destination," the statement said.

It said that the flight will facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Amritsar to also pay their homage at the Gurudwara at Patna, the birthplace of Guru Govind Singhji.

Besides, it will also provide a boost to general tourism and trade and industry, linking the two cities.

"The flight will originate from Mumbai and will take off from the Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 7:55 am and land at Patna at 10:20 am. The direct connection from Mumbai to Patna will bridge the finance capital of India to this thriving capital of Bihar," it said.

After completing its sector to Amritsar and back from Patna, the flight will take off from Patna as AI726 and reach the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at Kolkata at 6:35 pm.

In its final leg, the flight will depart Kolkata at 7:40 pm and land at Patna at 8:40 pm, before heading back to Mumbai at 9:10 pm and arriving in Mumbai at 10:55 pm.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.