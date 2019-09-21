Air India Plane Struck By Thunder, Crew Members Injured

Food trays seen scattered all over the plane's aisle.

The crew of an Air India flight from Delhi to Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada was injured after thunder struck the plane today.

No passengers are said to be injured in the incident, news agency ANI reported.

Photos tweeted by ANI show damage to the plane and crew members being examined. In one telling image, food trays are seen scattered all over the aisle.

Air India has started the investigation in the matter, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.