In Pics: PM Modi Visits Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site

PM visits the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the site of the Air India plane crash that killed 241 people a day earlier in one of the worst air disasters in recent times.
PM Modi arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the morning and drove straight to the plane crash site, officials said.
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including Gujarat former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.
