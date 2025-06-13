In Pics: PM Modi Visits Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the site of the Air India plane crash that killed 241 people a day earlier in one of the worst air disasters in recent times.

PM Modi arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the morning and drove straight to the plane crash site, officials said.

He spent around 20 minutes inspecting the site, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed.

Photo Credit: PMO

PM Modi later visited the city civil hospital, where he spoke to Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the crash.

Photo Credit: IANS

He also visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where he met the injured people.

Photo Credit: PMO

The prime minister spent around 10 minutes at the hospital.

Photo Credit: PMO

PM Modi later held a review meeting with top officials of the Gujarat government after visiting the site.

Photo Credit: PMO

During the meeting, he was briefed about the series of events that unfolded after the plane crash.

Photo Credit: PMO

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including Gujarat former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.