Air India Plane Crash: 202 Victims Identified, 124 Bodies Handed Over To Families

In a major update on the Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 241 of the 242 onboard, DNA matches have been confirmed for 202 victims, with 157 bodies handed over to families so far.

The remaining 33 cases are at various stages of the identification and handover process. DNA matching is still underway for 5 victims, while 15 bodies are awaiting additional samples from family members. Another 10 bodies are currently being processed for release, according to sources.

Bodies Sent Across India and Abroad

Of those killed, 2 bodies have been sent to foreign countries, while 11 were transported to states outside Gujarat. The majority of 202 bodies have been taken to locations within Gujarat by road.

The victims included 123 Indian nationals, 27 British nationals, four Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian. Four others who died were not passengers. Authorities clarified that the four non-passenger fatalities occurred on the ground during the crash impact.

The only survivor of the crash, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, is reported to be stable and was discharged from the hospital at 7:30 pm on Tuesday. His family had arrived in Ahmedabad from the UK earlier this week.

However, a critically injured patient who had suffered extensive burns and was on a ventilator unfortunately succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, taking the death count among the wounded to three.

Injured Patients Still Under Treatment

As of now, 7 patients remain admitted at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, while 12 others are being treated in various hospitals across Gujarat, including Zydus and Apollo.

Civil Hospital had initially admitted 71 injured passengers on the day of the crash. So far, 3 have died, while the rest are under observation or have been discharged.

Amid rumours regarding medical student casualties, Dr. Joshi clarified that no students from BJ Medical College have died since admission. All student fatalities occurred during the crash itself and were declared dead on arrival.