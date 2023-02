The flight is likely carrying over 350 passengers. (File)

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi on Monday was diverted to London due to a medical emergency on board, NDTV has learnt.

The nature of medical emergency is not known.

The non-stop flight was over Norwegian airspace when it was forced to make an emergency landing at London's Heathrow.

The plane is likely carrying over 350 passengers.

Air India takes almost 14 hours to cover the New York-Delhi distance.