Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Air India Mumbai-Delhi Flight Aborts Landing, Lands Safely In 2nd Attempt

The flight AI 2910, which was operated with an A320-neo aircraft, had an unstabilised approach due to which the landing had to be aborted initially, one of the sources said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Air India Mumbai-Delhi Flight Aborts Landing, Lands Safely In 2nd Attempt
"All passengers and crew have disembarked," the airline said. (Representational)
  • An Air India flight from Mumbai aborted landing at Delhi airport on Monday evening
  • Flight AI 2910 had an unstabilised approach leading to the initial aborted landing
  • The aircraft performed a go-around before making a safe landing on the second attempt
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

An Air India flight from Mumbai aborted landing at the Delhi airport on Monday evening and went around before making a safe landing in the second attempt, according to sources.

The flight AI 2910, which was operated with an A320-neo aircraft, had an unstabilised approach due to which the landing had to be aborted initially, one of the sources said.

"The aircraft touched down, but took off and started flying again. The pilot announced that some landing parameters were not achieved, so the aircraft was doing a go-around. After the go-around, the aircraft landed back safely in Delhi," a passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI.

In a statement, Air India said the flight AI 2910 discontinued with landing and performed a routine go-around at Delhi airport as per standard protocols.

"The aircraft landed safely in its second attempt, and all passengers and crew have disembarked," the airline said.

The number of passengers onboard the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight was operated with an A320-neo aircraft, as per information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India Mumbai-Delhi, Air India Mumbai-Delhi Flight, Air India Mumbai-Delhi News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com