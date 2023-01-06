'Begged Me... Said He's A Family Man': Air India Flyer On 'Peeing' Shocker

The woman has detailed her "appalling experience" in her letter to Air India, which is part of the FIR.

After a drunk passenger urinated on a woman flyer in the business class of an Air India flight last year, the crew brought the man to her seat and forced her to face him as he apologised and begged to be spared arrest, documents reveal.

The woman wrote to the Air India group chairman, N Chandrasekharan, on November 27, the day after the incident on the New York-Delhi flight. But Air India filed a police complaint only on January 4 at 12 noon, reveals the FIR (First Information Report) against the offender, Mumbai businessman Shankar Mishra. The police are looking for Shankar Mishra, who is missing.

On November 26, Shankar Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself, until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

She said when she complained to the crew that her seat, clothes, bag and shoes were soaked in urine, the flight staff "refused to touch them", sprayed her bag and shoes with disinfectant and gave her a set of pyjamas and socks. When she asked for a change of seat, she was told that no seats were available, though another passenger said there were.

"The flight crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class," she said.

The woman also says though she demanded Shankar Mishra's arrest immediately on landing, the crew told her he wanted to apologise and brought him to her.

"I stated clearly that I did not want to interact with him or see his face, and that all I wanted was for him to be arrested on arrival. However, the crew brought the offender before me against my wishes and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats. I was stunned when he started crying and profusely apologising to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident. In my already distraught state, I was further disoriented by being made to confront and negotiate with the perpetrator of the horrific incident at close quarters. I told him his actions were inexcusable, but in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him," the woman wrote.

The airline also passed on her phone number to Shankar Mishra to pay for her shoes and drycleaning, which she returned as she did not want his money.

The woman said she and her son demanded the ticket money back but have been given only a partial refund, which was hardly enough for her "traumatic experience".

She said in her letter that the Air India crew was "deeply unprofessional", failed to protect the safety and dignity of passengers, did not show good judgement about how much alcohol to serve a passenger and was not proactive in handling a sensitive and traumatic situation.

When the flight landed, Shankar Mishra was allowed to leave.