Drunk Man Urinates On Woman In Business Class Of US-India Air India Flight

A drunk passenger who urinated on a woman in Air India's business class in November could be placed on the no-fly list, the airline said today.

On November 26, the passenger allegedly unzipped and urinated on a passenger in her 70s in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The incident took place when the lights were dimmed after lunch. After urinating, the man allegedly kept standing until another passenger asked him to leave.

The woman complained to the crew and told them her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The crew allegedly gave her clothes and slippers and told her to return to her seat.

The airline acted after the woman wrote to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, the Times of India reported.

An Air India official was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that a police complaint has been filed against the man.

"Air India constituted an internal committee and recommended to put the male passenger on the 'no-fly list'. The matter is under a government committee and a decision is awaited," an official said.

The woman has reportedly said in her letter that she didn't want to return to the soiled seat, so she was given a crew seat. After an hour, she was told to return to the seat, now covered with sheets, but it was still smelling. Later, she was given another crew seat, where she spent the rest of her flight.

The woman alleges that she was not given another cabin seat even though many business class seats were vacant. she has alleged that the passenger was allowed to leave without any repercussions after the flight landed in Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from the airline. "We shall take action against those found negligent," said the regulator.

