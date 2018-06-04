Air India Passengers Protest Over 6-Hour Delay In Take-Off The Air India flight, AI 625, which was scheduled for departure at 8 am, took off at 2:30 pm from the Mumbai airport.

In a similar incident, again at Mumbai airport, about 158 passengers were stranded today, after their Ahmedabad-bound Jet Airways flight developed a "technical glitch". Though earlier, the airline's onboard staff had said the Ahmedabad airport was closed, which has led to the flight delay.



