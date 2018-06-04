Air India Passengers Protest Over 6-Hour Delay In Take-Off

The Air India flight, AI 625, which was scheduled for departure at 8 am, took off at 2:30 pm from the Mumbai airport.

All India | | Updated: June 04, 2018 00:02 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air India Passengers Protest Over 6-Hour Delay In Take-Off

The flight, AI 625, which was scheduled for departure at 8 am, took off at 2:30 pm (Representational)

Mumbai:  Passengers of Lucknow-bound Air India plane staged a protest at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday as their flight took off after a delay of six and half hours.

The flight, AI 625, which was scheduled for departure at 8 am, took off at 2:30 pm from the Mumbai airport.

More details are awaited.

Comments
In a similar incident, again at Mumbai airport, about 158 passengers were stranded today, after their Ahmedabad-bound Jet Airways flight developed a "technical glitch". Though earlier, the airline's onboard staff had said the Ahmedabad airport was closed, which has led to the flight delay.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Air IndiaChhatrapati Shivaji International AirportAir India Flights

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusDiabetesOlaOffersFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................