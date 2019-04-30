In A First For Air India, Flight Requiring No 'Additional Fuel' Takes Off

The AI 560 flight landed at 8.50 am under the command of Capt Amitabh Singh (Representational)

Ushering in a new era in fuel conservation and emission reduction, an Air India flight landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from New Delhi Monday without provision for additional fuel which was hitherto necessary to carry in case of flight diversion.

"This is the first flight in the country that has flown without carrying any additional fuel. We will be implementing the same procedure for all our 15 flights that are coming to Hyderabad daily, over a period of time," an Air India official told PTI.

According to a release issued by the national carrier, regulations require that every aircraft has to carry enough fuel to fly to the destination and also to an alternative airport in case of flight diversion.

This was resulting in a lot of dead weight to be carried if there is no diversion.

"Provisions exist in the regulations to dispatch flights without an alternate, without compromising on safety issues," the release said.

The''Dispatch with no destination alternate'' is a collective initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation, Air Traffic Control India Meteorological Department and Air India, Indigo, Spicejet and Air Asia and AI is the first implement it.

This requires the destination airport to be equipped with two runways and good weather condition.

"For the first time in our country, we are going to use this provision to dispatch flights to Shamshabad airport without filing an alternate in Trial Phase 1, and carrying fuel to fly to the destination, and of course enough fuel for any foreseeable contingencies," Air India sources said.

The fuel requirement for a Boeing 777 flying from New Delhi to Hyderabad, may be reduced by about 4 tons (4000 kg) and a consequential reduction in fuel consumption of about 140 kg.

The AI 560 flight landed at 8.50 am under the command of Capt Amitabh Singh, AI's Director Operations.

Accompanying him on the flight were Capt Digvijay Singh, Capt Rajneesh Sharma and Capt Akhil Gupta, the AI said.

Once other operators also start operating under the same provision, it will result in huge fuel savings and resultant decrease in emissions, the operator added.

