Air India Express To Curtail Flights Over Next Few Days Amid Crew Crisis

The CEO thanked all employees who reported to work and stood by the airline in its "hour of crisis".

With no resolution in sight for the "mass leave" crisis being faced by the airline, Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh has written to employees and said that the number of flights being operated will be reduced over the next few days.

Since Tuesday night, the airline has had to cancel over 90 flights after 300 senior cabin crew members reported sick at the last minute and then switched off their cellphones. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded.

The Air India Express Employees Union also wrote to the management and "highlighted a stark departure from commitments"

In his letter, Mr Singh said over 100 cabin crew members had reported sick, severely disrupting operations, and that the impact was "disproportionate" because the action was taken by senior employees.

"The disruptions have cascaded across the network, forcing us to curtail the schedules over the next few days. We had to do this to cope with the non-availability of crew and to recover schedules. This act is certainly not representative of the 2,000-odd cabin crew colleagues in the company who continue to respond to the call of duty and serve our guests with dedication and pride. I am thankful to all who are standing by the airline in this hour of crisis," the CEO wrote.

Expressing his gratitude to employees from other departments that have pitched in to assist in the operations sphere, Mr Singh said the management is available to address concerns at both group and individual levels.

"We are on a journey towards growth and transformation, which will make us one the largest airlines in the region. Enough professional growth opportunities are there for all... Hope to see things get resolved soon," he wrote.

'Well-Being Should Be Priority'

Mr Singh's letter was followed by a post on an internal forum by a senior crew member of Air India Express, who said that the well-being of employees should be the priority.

"I appreciate your (Mr Singh's) message, and I want to express my concerns respectfully. In times when our colleagues are unwell, it's crucial to prioritise their well-being. Understanding their health conditions should be our foremost concern rather than any other agenda," the crew member said.

"It's disheartening to learn about the number of employees falling ill simultaneously, which has indeed disrupted our operations. However, attributing this solely to incompetence overlooks the dedication and honesty with which our crew have served our guests until now. You mentioned departmental town hall meetings, but it feels more like a one-way communication channel. I urge you to genuinely listen to our colleagues' concerns," the post read.

Referring to the part of the CEO's letter which spoke about growth and transformation, the crew member said that while that thought is commendable, "ensuring our team's alignment and support" should come first.

A section of employees are unhappy with a new merit-based assessment system. The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) has also accused the airline of mismanagement and a lack of equality in staff treatment.

In a letter to Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, which took over Air India in 2022, the workers' union said there is a "stark departure from commitments on job security, salary and maintenance, and respect for seniority and maintenance".