Air India Express Plane Split Into 2, Over 30 Passengers Taken To Hospital

Air India Express Kozhikode: Initial photos showed the plane broken into two with debris all around

Over 30 passengers of an Air India Express plane were rushed to a hospital after the plane snapped into two while landing amid heavy rainfall in Kerala's Kozhikode. Rescue operations are underway.

There has been no official confirmation on the number of casualties however a number of people have been injured, reports said. The pilot of the aircraft has died in the accident, claimed an MP.

The flight, IX 1344, was coming from Dubai and carrying 191 people, including crew members. The plane crash-landed at around 7.40pm. The Boeing 737 flight was a part of the Vande Bharat Mission under which people stranded in other countries due to the coronavirus pandemic were being brought back home.

The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway as heavy rain battered the grounds. Kerala has been hit by heavy rain through the day leading to flooding and landslides.

More details are awaited.