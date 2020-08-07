Air India Express Plane Skids Off Runway In Kerala with 184 On Board; Pilot Dead, Claims MP

The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area after 7:40 pm.

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday.

One of the pliots of the Flight IX 1344 has died while many passengers are feared injured, BJP MP KJ Alphons said.

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, two pilots and five cabin crew members on board the aircraft.

All on board have been evacuated and the injured taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Early images from the site showed the aircraft broken in two pieces with debris strewn all over.

The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

The Kozhikode airport is one of Kerala's most prominent international terminals and handles a significant number of flights from abroad, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor told NDTV.

Kerala has been hammered by heavy rainfall through the day that triggered landslides and left at least 15 people dead.

Around 50 others are still feared trapped in debris after a landslide in the hilly Idukki district early Friday.