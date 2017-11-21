Air India Crew Seeks Help For Sick Man On UK Flight, 4 Doctors Respond

Alert flight attendants and four doctors travelling on an Air India flight from Delhi to Birmingham in the UK came to the rescue of an 80-year-old passenger after he complained of breathlessness. The passenger, a heart patient, complained of "mild discomfort and breathlessness" shortly before the Sunday flight -- AI 113 -- was scheduled to land in Birmingham.The flight attendants sought medical assistance on the public announcement system and four doctors travelling in the flight helped to bring the situation under control.The patient was attended to by paramedics after the flight landed in Birmingham. Pilot-in-command Nivedita Bhasin tweeted that timely intervention of flight attendants and the doctors helped avoid a flight diversion."Blessed to be able to save a life. Grateful to the 4 doctors onboard -- Mr Balwant Rai Bubber, Dr Guneesh Dayal, Dr Rahul Kumar, Dr Chandra VN Cheruvu, and timely intervention by cabin crew, who saved an inflight diversion on @airindiain. Passenger safe, attended by paramedics on arrival," Ms Bhasin tweeted.In another tweet, Ms Bhasin said the passenger was a heart patient and complained of "discomfort and breathlessness" and that the cabin crew were "extremely vigilant" and alerted the doctors.Air India's AI 113 took off from Delhi at 1:15 pm on Sunday and landed at Birmingham on time at 5:15 pm local time.