Air India Crash Preliminary Report Next Week, Will Outline Possible Causes

The preliminary probe report on the Air India crash, in which at least 270 people were killed - including 241 on board the flight - is expected to be released by July 11. The document, which is expected to be four to five pages long, will be crucial because it will provide initial insights into the crash, including the possible causes.

Sources said the report will include details about the aircraft, which was a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, the crew, conditions at the Ahmedabad airport, and the weather on June 12, when Air India flight 171 crashed, roughly 30 seconds after taking off.

Details about the wreckage will also be part of the report, as will the name of the investigator in charge. The document will chart the progress of the probe, outline the next steps that need to be taken and highlight areas that need further investigation.

As per International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, India is required to file a preliminary report within 30 days of the crash.

Last month, the junior minister for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol had told NDTV that all angles are being investigated in the crash, including sabotage.

"It (the plane crash) was an unfortunate incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a full investigation into it... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage. The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed... several agencies are working on it," he had said.