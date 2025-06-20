Pics: Air India Cabin Crew Member's Funeral In Manipur, Thousands Mourn

The body of Air India cabin crew Lamnunthem Singson reached her hometown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday night, after being flown to Dimapur airport in Nagaland.

The 26-year-old was among the 241 passengers and crew aboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed just seconds after takeoff in Ahmedabad last week.

Thousands gathered in her home town to pay tribute and their final respects.

A solemn programme was also held at Dimapur airport to receive the body of Lamnunthem Singson.

Photo Credit: X/@Dimapur_INC

A candlelight vigil stretched for kilometres along both sides of National Highway-2 was also held to pay tribute to her.

At her residence, a solemn reception with prayer was offered, and the traditional draping of a shawl over her coffin was done.

Photo Credit: X/@Dimapur_INC

Her mother sat beside Singson's lifeless body, unwilling to let go.

The funeral was held at 11:00 am, followed by her burial at the town cemetery.

Photo Credit: X/@Dimapur_INC

Originally from Old Lambulane colony in Imphal, Singson's family relocated to Kangpokpi in 2023 following ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.