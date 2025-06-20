Pics: Air India Cabin Crew Member's Funeral In Manipur, Thousands Mourn

Originally from Old Lambulane colony in Imphal, Singson's family relocated to Kangpokpi in 2023.
The body of Air India cabin crew Lamnunthem Singson reached her hometown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday night, after being flown to Dimapur airport in Nagaland.
The 26-year-old was among the 241 passengers and crew aboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed just seconds after takeoff in Ahmedabad last week.
Originally from Old Lambulane colony in Imphal, Singson's family relocated to Kangpokpi in 2023 following ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.
