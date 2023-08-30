Air Force To Secure Delhi's Airspace During G20 Summit, Jets On Standby Mode

Delhi Police issued a notice addressing the no-fly zone and the prohibition of specific flying items.

Indian Air Force fighter planes will be on standby mode to keep a close watch on any suspicious activity in Delhi sky, including UAVs or drones, as the national gets ready to host the G20 summit, a senior official from a department engaged in airport operations said.

The mega event will be attended by over 50 VVIPs and hundreds of VIPs from across the globe.

Recently, a meeting was held over security during the G20 summit that was attended by the Airport Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and other stakeholders where the decision was taken.

"In the meeting, we have decided that the safety and security of Indian air space over Delhi will be taken care of by the India Air Force during the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Fighter planes will be on standby mode in order to respond to any situation and also keep a close watch on any UAV or drone activity. All agencies concerned with the safety of air space and Delhi airport will work in close coordination," the senior official said.

The official added that Air Traffic Control has been ordered to be on high alert during G20 and closely monitor routes of all flights entering Delhi. In case of any emergency situation, the flight will be diverted to four airports that are part of the contingency plan.

"All aircraft and private jets carrying VVIPs will be parked at Delhi airport. Special arrangements have been made for the parking of Air Force One and a few other important aircraft at Palam Air Force Station. The station is under the security of the Air Force," the official said.

The official said that they have asked the Delhi airport operator for decongestion of the airport during the G20 summit to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to VIP movements.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police issued a notice addressing the no-fly zone and the prohibition of specific flying items in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the lead-up to the G20 summit.

In preparation for the G-20 Summit in the National Capital of Delhi, it will be illegal to fly sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft, among others, over the territory of the NCT of Delhi as of August 29, 2023.

This will be in effect for 15 days or until September 12, 2023. The Indian Penal Code's Section 188 would be applied to punish those who violate the order.

