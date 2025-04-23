Air Force Corporal Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Was Days Away From Transfer

Indian Air Force corporal Tage Hailyang -- gunned down by terrorists at Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley -- was just days away from getting transferred out of Kashmir. He was one of the 26 people the terrorists shot in cold blood at Baisaran Valley yesterday. His remains are being airlifted to his village in Arunachal Pradesh via Guwahati.

Haliyang, who is from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district, had gone to Pahalgam with his wife. In service for the last five years, he was about to leave Kashmir to join at Dibrugarh in Assam.

"We got to know yesterday but we have not informed his parents till now. We are shocked and condemn this incident," said Rubu Bokar, maternal uncle of Tage Hailyang.

"Only on April 15, I spoke to Tage. He was happy that he was transferred to Dibrugarh in Assam, closer to home," he added.

Haliyang studied in Ziro for three years and always came first. After passing his plus-two boards from a school in Haryana, he joined the Don Bosco College. In his final year, he got a job as ground staff at the Air Force and joined before taking the final examination.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force expressed condolences to the family of Corporal Hailyang.

"All air warriors of the Indian Air Force mourn the loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief. The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured," read the post.

All air warriors of the #IndianAirForce mourn the loss of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief.



The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays... pic.twitter.com/T9B1g5xG3t — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 23, 2025

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X:

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice. Om Mane Padme Hum".