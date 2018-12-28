Air Force Flies In Tools As Meghalaya Rescue Enters Third Week: 10 Points

Meghalaya mine: Odisha Fire Service and NDRF personnel load tools on C-130J Super Hercules plane

Guwahati/New Delhi: A heavy-lift transport plane of the Air Force carrying high-power pumps has taken off from Odisha for Guwahati in Assam, from where the equipment will be taken to a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya where 15 men are trapped for three weeks. Low-capacity pumps used by the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF turned out ineffective in extracting water from the collapsed mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. NDRF senior officials said water from an adjacent abandoned mine and a nearby river kept flooding the rat-hole mine, making it unsafe for their divers to operate. The high-power pumps are arriving three weeks after the mine collapsed on December 13.