Air Force Airlifts Patient With Critical Head Injuries In Ladakh's Zanskar

A patient with critical head injuries was on Monday airlifted in an Indian Air Force aircraft to Leh from a village in the Zanskar region of south Ladakh after continuous snowfall cut off ground access, it said.

#IAF Cheetal helicopter successfully evacuated a patient with critical head injuries from Atting Village in the Zanskar region of South Ladakh, following continuous snowfall, which had cut off all ground access to the region.#HarKaamDeshkeNaampic.twitter.com/cKQlVYWeCW — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 4, 2024

"An IAF aircraft successfully evacuated a patient with critical head injuries from Atting village in the Zanskar region of south Ladakh, following continuous snowfall, which had cut off all ground access to the region #HarKaamDeshkeNaam," it said in the post.

