Air Chief Marshal Visits Air Force, Army Personnel In Ladakh On Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, Air Chief Marshal and Chief of the Air Staff AP Singh visited the Ladakh sector and interacted with Indian Air Force and Indian Army personnel deployed in the region on Monday.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said that the Air Chief Marshal lauded the IAF and Indian Army personnel for their dedication in safeguarding the country's borders and extended Diwali greetings to the personnel.

"On the occasion of Diwali, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Ladakh sector and interacted with IAF and IA personnel deployed in the region. He commended them for their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation's frontiers under challenging high-altitude conditions and extended festive greetings to all," wrote the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Awadhesh Kumar Bharti visited the Siachen Glacier to celebrate Diwali with troops deployed in the sector. He also visited Terchey village near Thoise and interacted with locals and conveyed his Diwali wishes.

On the occasion of #Diwali, Air Mshl Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Siachen Glacier to celebrate the festival with troops guarding our borders in this crucial sector.



Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel.

In an event organised by Fire & Fury Corps at Rinchen Auditorium, the Lt Governor was joined by Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 14 Corps; Major General Praveen Chhabra, General Officer Commanding, 72 Sub Area; Brigadier Umesh Parab and Brigadier Ajay Katoch in celebrating the festival with uniformed services.

Wishing the soldiers on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on behalf of the people of Ladakh, the Lt Governor saluted the bravery, dedication and courage of the Indian Army as they serve in hostile conditions, braving extreme cold, to guard the border areas.

