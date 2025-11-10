'Air Battle' In Bihar: Record 450-Plus Flights Ferried Leaders For Campaign

The sound of helicopters taking off from Patna airport has highlighted the election atmosphere across Bihar. This wasn't just part of a typical campaign, but an unprecedented race that set a new record in Bihar's political history.

By the end of the second phase of campaigning, a record 450 flights were operated.

As the campaign deadline ended on Sunday evening, the sound of helicopters subsided, but underscored a story that redefined strategy, electoral power and budget.

These flights weren't just machines. They symbolized politics worth crores of rupees. For the campaign across 20 districts, around 25 helicopters and 12 chartered planes were flying from Patna airport each day.

While the first phase saw approximately 210 flights, the second phase saw nearly 240.

An airport official said prominent leaders arrive in Patna by chartered plane and then depart for rallies in different districts by helicopter. Four to five chartered planes fly leaders daily.

Chartered jets cost anywhere from Rs 400,000 to Rs 900,000 per hour, depending on amenities.

Single-engine helicopters that can seat four passengers, cost around Rs 1.5 lakh per hour. Twin-engine models cost Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh an hour.

The figures make it clear that the election is being fought not only on the ground but also in the air, fuelled by crores of rupees.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held 16 rallies in Arwal, Rohtas, and Jehanabad on the last day of campaigning.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed 84 rallies in both phases. He travelled by air to 73 of them.

Ram Sevak (45), a farmer from Bettiah, said he has never seen so many helicopters before. Dust billows when they land, but it also demonstrates the intense battle over his vote.

Political analyst Dr Aarti Singh believes this aerial campaigning is a symbol of time-saving and money-driven politics. It helps leaders reach the public quickly but can never replace the hard work of grassroots workers.

While prominent leaders were moving by air, leaders like Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj were walking -- a difference that raised the question of whether strict regulations on election expenditure is necessary to maintain balance in democracy.

Over 37 million voters will cast their votes in this phase. A total of 1,302 candidates are in the fray, 136 of whom are women.

Prominent figures like BJP's Shreyasi Singh from Jamui and JDU minister Lesy Singh from Dhamdaha are also trying their luck this time.