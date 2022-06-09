Asaduddin Owaisi Named In Hate Remarks Case By Delhi Police

Asaduddin Owaisi is president of the Hyderabad-based party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial religious leader Yati Narasimhananda have also been named in an FIR or police case registered against by the Delhi Police for remarks that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

This came amid the row that first led the suspension of BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged controversial religious remarks on a TV debate.

Those accused in this FIR include suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled by the BJP, both of whom had used objectionable language against Prophet Muhammad.

Nupur Sharma's remarks on TV went viral online, and led to a diplomatic row. Several countries, such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, took objection and sought answers from the Indian government. The government had then clarified that these were remarks by certain "fringe elements". The party, meanwhile, took action against Ms Sharma and Mr Jindal.

"The police have registered an FIR against multiple individuals cutting across religions and will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace having ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country," an official of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) official told ANI.

According to the police, other names that were included in the FIR are Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi and Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena and Pooja Shakun.

Ms Naqvi is a prominent journalist who regularly appears on TV debates. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.

