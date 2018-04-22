Ailing Elephant, Allowed To Be Euthanized, Dies Naturally

The female elephant of Sri Sugavaneswarar temple was suffering for a long time due to a serious painful disease in her left foreleg and remained lying on the floor, resulting in development of sores.
Rajeswari's end came Saturday even as as a team of veterinarians were reviewing its condition as per the orders of the high court, temple officials said.
It would be buried with temple honours, they added.
Passing orders on a PIL by an animal lover, a bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose had on April 16 directed a veterinarian to administer euthanasia to the elephant if he finds that it would be cruel to keep the animal alive.
