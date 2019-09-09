Ailing CPM Leader Shifted From Srinagar To AIIMS After Top Court Order

M Y Tarigami was placed under house arrest for over a month in Srinagar after centre's J&K move..

Ailing CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, who has been under house arrest for over a month in Srinagar, was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday morning, officials said.

Accompanied by a doctor, a relative and a police officer, Mr Tarigami arrived and was immediately taken to AIIMS, the officials said.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday said that the CPM leader should be shifted "at the earliest" to "the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he is under house arrest."

He had been put under house arrested in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution.

