AIADMK's O Panneerselvam's Wife Dies, Ex Party Leader Sasikala Visits Him

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalaskshmi died today at a Chennai hospital following a cardiac arrest. She was 66.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the hospital and consoled Mr Panneerselvam.

"Mrs Vijayalakshmi was being treated over the last ten days. She was scheduled to be discharged today. She suffered severe cardiac arrest at 5 am. Despite treatment by specialist doctors, we regret to inform she died around 6:45 am," read a statement from Gem Hospitals, where she was being treated.

VK Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, met OPS and condoled his wife's death. It was their first meeting in four years after OPS had rebelled against her.

The last rites would be performed at Mr Panneerselvam's hometown in Theni district, said Mr Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK spokesperson.

The couple has two sons. Their elder son Raveendranath is an MP from Theni seat while younger son Jayapradeep runs an NGO.