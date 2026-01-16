AI Video Of Aircraft Landing At Railway Station Causes Scare

A viral video purportedly showing a passenger aircraft making an "emergency landing" at Jabalpur railway station caused a brief scare, but officials quickly dismissed the clip as AI-generated and clarified on Friday that no such incident had taken place.

However, the video prompted the authorities of the Dumna Airport in the city to convene a security meeting. The airport management called the meeting after the video made rounds on social media.

However, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which manages the aerodrome, described the video as misleading and generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Jabalpur Airport Director RR Pandey told PTI that the viral video was taken seriously and an immediate security-related meeting was convened.

Officials of the airport management, central security force personnel and police attended the meeting, he said.

Pandey denied any such incident and said the video was fake and created using AI, further adding that such clips spread fear and confusion in society.

Senior police officials were informed about the matter along with the clip, and police would take action against those responsible for creating the video, he added.

Khamaria police station in-charge Raj Kumar Khatik said the Dumna outpost in-charge was present at the security meeting held at the airport.

He said no written complaint had been submitted so far, and police would take action as per the law after receiving a formal complaint.

Khatik stated that the video might have been circulated on social media to gain likes and views.

The 14-second video purportedly shows a passenger aircraft parked near a train engine on tracks on the platform, with a young man in the clip claiming an "emergency landing" took place at Jabalpur railway station.

