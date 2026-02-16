AI, Trade, Trust: Ireland Pushes Deeper India Ties In Uncertain Global Order

As New Delhi hosts the high-profile AI Impact Summit with participation from over 70 countries, the focus is not just on artificial intelligence but on a larger geopolitical and economic reset underway between India and Europe.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ireland's Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Services, Reform, and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, made a strong pitch for deeper India-Ireland engagement, calling the India-EU Free Trade Agreement the "mother of all deals" and a rare positive signal in a world grappling with instability, protectionism, and trade disruptions.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Chambers said Ireland views India as a critical long-term partner, particularly as global supply chains are being reshaped by tariff shocks, conflicts, and economic uncertainty. "We've seen a 90% increase in trade between India and Ireland over the last decade even without a free trade agreement," he noted, adding that the FTA could potentially double growth in the next seven years. "In a world defined by disruption, it's positive to see two major economic blocs choosing deeper integration."

The AI Impact Summit itself, Chambers said, reflects shared priorities between India and Ireland. Both countries are open, enterprising economies with a strong emphasis on digitalisation and technology-led growth. The summit's focus on ethics, regulation, and the inclusion of the Global South aligns closely with Ireland's own approach to artificial intelligence. "We want AI to be inclusive and a force for good for citizens," he said, pointing to opportunities for collaboration in digital public services, healthcare systems, and emerging technologies.

Beyond AI, the trade deal between India and the European Union forms the backbone of renewed engagement. Ireland, as a gateway to the EU market, sees itself as a natural partner for Indian businesses looking to expand into Europe. Chambers highlighted sectors such as technology, financial services, life sciences, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure as key areas for collaboration. India's vast startup ecosystem, he said, stands to gain from Ireland's favourable enterprise environment and access to EU markets, while Irish companies are equally keen to expand their footprint in India.

The timing of the deal is significant. Over the past year, global trade has been rattled by tariff disputes and a broader push towards protectionism. Chambers acknowledged that both India and the EU have felt the strain. However, he argued that the solution lies in renewed multilateralism rather than economic isolation. "Trade and multilateralism breed growth and prosperity. Economies that become insular lose that growth story," he said, citing Ireland's own transformation from one of Europe's poorest nations to one of its fastest-growing economies.

Infrastructure investment, fiscal resilience, and digital transformation are central to Ireland's strategy for navigating global turbulence-priorities that mirror India's own development agenda. Chambers stressed that sustained public investment, particularly in transport, housing, and digital systems, is essential to building long-term economic resilience.

People-to-people ties remain a cornerstone of India-Ireland relations. The Indian diaspora in Ireland has grown significantly, contributing across sectors from technology to healthcare. Against this backdrop, recent racist attacks targeting Indians in parts of Ireland had raised serious concerns. Chambers addressed the issue directly, describing the incidents as "shocking" but firmly rejecting any notion that they reflect Irish society at large. He said the Irish government responded swiftly with increased policing, community engagement, and direct outreach to the Indian community, including coordination with the Indian ambassador.

"Ireland is a safe, welcoming, and inclusive place," Chambers said, emphasising that diversity and international talent have been central to the country's success. He noted ongoing engagement with Indian community leaders and assured that vigilance remains high to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

As the AI Impact Summit unfolds in New Delhi, the message from Ireland is clear: technology cooperation, trade integration, and strong people-to-people ties are driving India-Ireland relations in a positive direction. In a fractured global economy, both sides are betting that deeper partnership, anchored by the India-EU trade deal, can deliver growth, stability, and shared prosperity.