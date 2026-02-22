"Serious Lack Of Judgement": Academics On Youth Congress' AI Summit Protest

More than a hundred prominent academics from universities and research institutions across the country have issued a strongly worded joint statement, criticising the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit and calling the demonstration "regrettable", "ill-conceived", and detrimental to India's global technological standing.

The statement, released yesterday, underscores that the India AI Impact Summit represented a "defining national and civilizational moment" in which the country showcased its emergence as a serious technological power in the fourth Industrial Revolution. It argues that the protest risked undermining the credibility India has been steadily building in advanced technologies.

According to the academics, the summit was neither a partisan platform nor an event suitable for domestic political campaigns. Instead, it was an international forum where India presented its AI innovations and strategic vision. "Converting such a moment into an occasion for political demonstration reflects a serious lack of judgement," the signatories said, adding that elected representatives have a constitutional responsibility to avoid actions that may weaken India's global image.

The India AI Impact Summit featured one of the largest ever exhibitions of AI technologies in the country. As per the statement, 644 AI technologies were showcased, and CEOs of 41 major global tech giants participated in the event. The event brought together 326 exhibitors from 37 countries and attracted five lakh visitors. The summit saw investment commitments worth $250 billion, signalling significant worldwide confidence in India's AI ecosystem.

The unveiling of three indigenous Large Language Models was cited as a notable milestone. The academics argued that these developments mark India's transition from a technology adopter to a creator of foundational AI capabilities. Referring to the 2025 Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index, the statement highlighted India's rank as third globally - behind only the US and China - and the first country from the Global South to enter this tier.

The signatories said any domestic political action appearing to echo narratives advanced by adversarial countries, such as China or Pakistan, requires scrutiny. They stressed that India's AI progress is a collective national achievement driven by scientists, engineers, universities, entrepreneurs and policymakers. The summit, they said, projected India's ambition to develop indigenous models, shape ethical governance structures, and assume leadership in the global AI landscape.

The statement was endorsed by top academics, including vice chancellors of major universities, former heads of institutions, professors of IITs and central universities and researchers and scholars from across the country.

The academics concluded that the AI summit will be remembered as "a significant milestone in India's technological evolution" and called for national unity and responsibility in moments of global engagement.