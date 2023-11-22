"Deepfake A Big Concern, AI Must Be Safe For Society": PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressed the virtual G20 Summit (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a proper look into the lightning fast growth of artificial intelligence (AI) amid safety concerns and asked Group of 20 (G20) nations to work jointly on addressing this issue.

Addressing the virtual G20 Summit, PM Modi said today AI should be developed keeping people's needs in mind.

"AI should reach people, and it must be safe for the society," PM Modi said. "Deepfake is a big concern. AI has to be safe for the public," he said.

Deepfake videos targeting some actors and social media influencers in recent weeks have led to concerns over the misuse of AI by criminals.

AI has been consistently penetrating every sector and disrupting how businesses work.

On the Israel-Gaza war, PM Modi said it is important to ensure the war does not take the shape of a regional conflict.

PM Modi said it is a matter of pride for India that the African Union became a member of G20 under India's presidency. "... Crores of people in the country got connected with G20. We celebrated it as the festival... In a world facing challenges, it is our mutual trust which binds us and connects us with each other," PM Modi added.