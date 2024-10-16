AI Adoption Can Unlock Major Economic Growth To India By 2030: Report

"The potential economic impact of AI in India is substantial," says Google report. (Representational)

The report titled "An AI Opportunity Agenda for India" outlines how artificial intelligence can drive economic growth, social progress and global leadership for the nation.

The report says India with its rapidly growing economy, outstanding tech talent, young demography and vibrant start-up ecosystem, is poised to reap the immense benefits of artificial intelligence.

A comprehensive and responsible approach to AI can unlock significant economic growth and societal progress in India.

"The potential economic impact of AI in India is substantial - reports estimate that at least INR 33.8 lakh crore of economic value from AI adoption can be achieved in India in 2030. While these achievements signify a promising beginning, unlocking the full potential of AI hinges on the strategic decisions we make today," says a Google's press release.

The report suggests that to maximize the AI opportunity for India collaborative efforts are needed across government, industry, and civil society.

They need to prioritise three key areas which include investments in infrastructure and innovation, building human capital and an AI-powered workforce and promoting wide adoption and universal accessibility.

AI is already addressing some of the most pressing challenges like revolutionizing farming practices and improving healthcare access.

The agriculture sector is getting the benefits of AI through minimizing climate risks, optimizing productivity and sustainability, and providing access to real-time crop pricing information and early warning of potential crop threats. Many AI-powered platforms are empowering farmers to boost crop yields and encourage sustainable practices.

In the healthcare sector, AI is being used for better diagnosis, bigger access, and personalized care, especially for underserved communities.

Google has partnered with ARMMAN to use AI to identify women at risk of dropping out of their health information program, allowing for personalized interventions to improve maternal health outcomes.

ARMAAN seeks to address the pervasive systemic problems underlying maternal and child mortality and morbidity in India.

