British Wellness Advocates Confirmed Dead In Air India Plane Crash

A British couple, Jamie and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, died in the Air India plane crash.

They were among 53 Britons on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after take-off.

The couple's wellness company announced their loss on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow and support.

A British couple who posted a clip of themselves on social media just before boarding Air India's doomed flight from Ahmedabad were on Sunday named as victims of the disaster.

The two men, Jamie and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, were among the 53 Britons on board the London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which erupted into a fireball when it went down moments after takeoff on Thursday.

"It's with a heavy heart that we share the loss of our beloved Fiongal and Jamie, founder & co-directors of The Wellness Foundry," their spiritual wellness company said on the firm's Instagram.

"As their families, friends and our team are still processing the news of this tragedy, our focus is on supporting each other and our community as we navigate this deeply difficult situation," it added.

The couple's wellness centre in London offers psychic readings, tarot, reiki and yoga.

The couple were seen laughing and joking as they filmed a video of themselves at the airport before taking off.

In an earlier Instagram post they described their trip to India as "mind-blowing", adding that they would make a vlog about it.

At least 279 people, including passengers, crew and people on the ground, died in the disaster in the eastern Indian city.

A sole survivor was named as British man Vishwash Kumar Ramesh from the central English city of Leicester.

