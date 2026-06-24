Ahmedabad 'Honeytrap' Gang Busted, Used Dating Apps To Lure, Rob Targets

Police in Ahmedabad have cracked down on a growing digital menace by dismantling a 'honeytrap' gang. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, a specialised surveillance team of the Narol police intercepted and arrested two men who engineered a system of targeting citizens through online dating and chat applications.

The criminals utilised these virtual platforms to strike up conversations, establish a false sense of intimacy, and subsequently lure unsuspecting targets to designated locations under the pretext of a personal meeting, only to assault and rob them.

The arrested men have been identified as 22-year-old Jay, alias Jack Rajeshbhai Chavda, a resident of Vatva, and 26-year-old Rohit, alias Risky Shukpal Yadav, residing in the Narol area. A background check revealed a violent past, confirming that both individuals are habitual offenders.

According to police records, Jay was arrested in a murder case registered at the Gomtipur police station in March 2022. Rohit has cases against him in different jurisdictions, including for physical assault, public obscenity, and criminal intimidation, with some dating back to 2021.

The Narol police have recovered looted property worth Rs 55,000. The recovered items include Rs 5,000 in cash, a smartphone, and a gold ring weighing approximately 3 grams. Jay and Rohit have been charged with robbery and assault.