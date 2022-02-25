Ahead of UN Vote, US Dials India Over Russia Military Operation In Ukraine

The UNSC is due to vote on Russia's military operation on Friday past midnight

Ahead of the crucial vote on a draft resolution at the UN Security Council seeking to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and stressed the importance of a "strong collective response" against Russia's military operation.

Russia, meanwhile, on Friday said it expects support from India at the UNSC when the global body takes up the resolution while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also spoke to Jaishankar.

The UNSC is due to vote on Friday past midnight (IST) the draft resolution tabled by the US and Albania seeking to condemn “in the strongest terms possible” Russia's aggression, invasion and violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, and all eyes are on India to see how it votes. The resolution seeks to isolate permanent and veto-wielding member Russia on the global stage after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch an attack on its neighbour on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in New Delhi on Thursday night that India has seen the draft resolution, but it will undergo “considerable changes”.

“We will wait to see the shape that this resolution takes before we can pronounce” India's position on the issue, Shringla said, adding, “It is an evolving situation both on the ground and in the United Nations." Jaishankar on Thursday night held separate telephonic conversations with Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov insisting that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to discuss Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call in Washington.

"Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," Price said.

The call between the two leaders happened soon after a White House news conference by President Joe Biden during which he said his administration is going to have consultations with India on the Ukrainian crisis.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Appreciate the call from @SecBlinke. Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications." India has a historic and time-tested friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the US has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and a half.

In his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar conveyed to the Russian foreign minister that "dialogue and diplomacy" are the best way forward to defuse the crisis.

The UNSC Council is expected to vote on the draft resolution, two days after it held an emergency meeting on the situation in Ukraine just as Putin had announced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

A senior US administration official, who did not want to be named, said Washington is putting forward the resolution “with every expectation that Russia will use its veto” and in doing so, "they will underscore their isolation”.

The official said the resolution reaffirms the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The resolution also requires Russia to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its forces.

In New Delhi, Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said India has a deep understanding of the reasons that led to the current situation in Ukraine and Moscow is looking for continued support from New Delhi in sync with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

"We highly appreciate India's deep understanding of the current situation as well as the reasons that led to it. We expect India to support Russia at the UN Security Council," Babushkin told PTI.

Appreciating India's position, the Russian diplomat also referred to Jaishankar's comments three days back in Paris that the situation in Ukraine has its roots in the post-Soviet politics and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"India's position has been very balanced and independent. We appreciate it and we continue to expect India's support in sync with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries," Babushkin said.

During his talks with the Ukrainian foreign minister, Jaishankar said he emphasised that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the "way out".

"Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasised that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return," he added.

